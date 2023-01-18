The Washington Wizards travel to Manhattan to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening. The Wizards are struggling in recent days, losing five of the last six games, and Washington is 18-26 this season. The Knicks are rolling with seven wins in the last nine games, improving to 25-20 in 2022-23. Bradley Beal (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Wizards, with the Knicks entering the game with a clean injury report.

Wizards vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -6

Wizards vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points

Wizards vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -225, Wizards +185

WAS: The Wizards are 10-11-2 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 8-13-2 against the spread in home games

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington is shooting well inside the arc this season, making 55.7% of 2-point attempts. That leads to a top-10 mark in the NBA in field goal percentage (48.0%), and the Wizards are also above-average in ball security. Washington commits only 14.1 turnovers per game, and New York is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation, creating only 13.2 takeaways per game.

On defense, Washington is contesting shots at a high level, holding opponents to 46.4% shooting, and the Wizards are in the top five in 2-point defense at 52.2%. Washington allows only 22.5 free throw attempts and 23.6 assists per game, and the Wizards are grabbing almost 73% of available rebounds on the defensive glass. New York also struggles in a few areas on offense, including 45.4% shooting from the field, 33.8% shooting from 3-point range, and only 22.4 assists per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is strongly above-average on both ends of the floor this season. On offense, the Knicks are scoring 114.6 points per 100 possessions, and New York has elite characteristics. The Knicks lead the league in second-chance points (17.6 per game) with top-five marks in offensive rebound rate (33.0%), free throw attempts (26.0 per game), and turnover rate (13.2%). Washington struggles to create turnovers, and New York supplements the top-tier traits with 51.9 points in the paint per game.

On defense, New York holds opponents to fewer than 1.12 points per possession, and the Knicks are in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.0%), 3-point percentage allowed (34.1%), and points allowed in the paint (44.6 per game). New York is also in the top 10 of the league in fast break points allowed, giving up fewer than 13 per game this season.

