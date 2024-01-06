The New York Knicks (20-15) play on the road against the Washington Wizards (6-28) Saturday in an Eastern Conference matchup. New York is on a three-game win streak rolling into this game. On Friday, the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-92. On the opposite sideline, Washington lost 114-90 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. New York is a 9-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds. The over/under for total points is 238.5. Before making any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 106-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Wizards and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Wizards vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: New York -9

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 238.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -375, Washington +298

NYK: The Knicks have hit the team total Over in 55 of last 87 games

WAS: The Wizards are 16-18 ATS this season

Knicks vs. Wizards picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

Since he signed with the Knicks in 2022, guard Jalen Brunson has been the focal part of the offense. Brunson easily gets to his spots and has the jumper to space the floor. The Villanova product also does a solid job getting his teammates involved. He leads the team in points (25.8) and assists (6.3). On Wednesday against the Bulls, Brunson had 31 points and 13 assists.

Forward OG Anunoby was recently acquired by New York via a trade with Toronto. Anunoby is a superb two-way player in the frontcourt. The 26-year-old has been a very active defender with the ability to knock down jumpers on the outside. Anunoby averages 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. On New Year's Day against the Timberwolves, he supplied 17 points and six boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma is the team's top scorer. He has a knack for scoring in a variety of different ways and has great instincts as a rebounder. The Utah product is averaging a career-high 22.4 points with 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. On Christmas Eve versus the Atlanta Hawks, Kuzma totaled 38 points, eight boards and five assists.

Guard Tyus Jones has been a solid addition to the backcourt. The Duke product leads the team in assists (5.4) and steals (1.2) with 12.6 points per game. In the Dec. 26 Orlando Magic contest, Jones racked up 22 points, six boards and six assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 242 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 106-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.