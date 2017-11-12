Knicks waive Mindaugas Kuzminskas in order to clear roster space for Joakim Noah

The New York Knicks have made their decision on how to clear a roster spot for Joakim Noah.

Early on Sunday afternoon, the team released a statement indicating that they have waived second-year forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas.

Earlier in the week, the Knicks were reportedly trying to trade Kuzminskas, but those efforts obviously failed. The second-year forward from Lithuania showed some promise last season, playing 68 games, and averaging 6.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in about 15 minutes a night. However, he has yet to get on the floor this season.

As for Noah, the veteran forward is eligible to return to the team on Monday, when the Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 32-year-old missed the first 12 games of this season while serving the rest of his 20-game suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy. He began serving the suspension at the end of last season.

Noah struggled last season (the first year of his four-year, $72 million contract), averaging just five points and 8.8 rebounds per game, while shooting just 49 percent from the field. At this point, it's unclear how much Noah will play. Kristaps Porzingis has been dominant, of course, and Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn have given the Knicks solid production in the frontcourt. Where Noah fits in that picture remains to be seen, though the fact that they waived Kuzminskas to make room for him suggests they hope he can at least give them something on the floor.