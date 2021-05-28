After their triumph at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks and their fans are riding high off of their first playoff win since 2013. As they continue their series against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks are looking ahead to what will happen if they win the first-round series.

On Friday, the team made an announcement surrounding COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the rest of the playoffs.

In a statement announcing a sellout for Game Five of their Round One series on Friday, the New York Knicks said that they plan to only sell tickets to vaccinated fans, should the team advance to Round Two of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks cited the "enthusiastic response to vaccination requirements" in making their decision.

"The energy our Knicks fans have brought to the playoffs has been incredible, proving there's nothing more exciting than Knicks basketball at the Garden," said David Hopkinson, EVP, MSG Sports and President, Team Business Operations. "It's moments like this that show us what's possible if everyone gets vaccinated -- we'll all be able to get back to doing what we love–and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden."

Since Madison Square Garden was re-opened to fans, spectators have been required to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR or COVID antigen test. Those are the same rules the Yankees and Mets were operating under in New York until last week, when the teams announced proof of vaccination is only needed upon entry for those with tickets to Vaccinated Sections of their respective stadiums.