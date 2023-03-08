After two straight high-level victories over the Heat and Celtics to run their win streak to nine, you figured the Knicks were a safe bet to win a 10th straight against the lowly Charlotte Hornets at home on Tuesday.

Think again.

Indeed, New York's winning streak has ended at nine as the hapless Hornets, without LaMelo Ball no less, came out with a 112-105 victory in the Garden. That the Knicks held a 16-point halftime lead, after a monster 45-point second quarter, makes this that much more of a bitter pill to swallow.

With the loss, the Knicks fall into a tie in the loss column with the No. 6 Nets, two back of the No. 4 Cavaliers in a tight race for Eastern Conference playoff positioning.

Julius Randle, who has been shooting the lights out since the All-Star break, made just two of his nine 3-pointers and 5 of 17 overall for 16 points, his lowest scoring output since mid-January.

Immanuel Quickley, fresh off what was probably the best game of his career with 38 points in 55 minutes against the Celtics, also struggled, finishing with 14 points on 3 of 10 from deep.

Jalen Brunson was again out with foot soreness. Tom Thibodeau said Brunson is getting better but isn't ready to get back in action yet.

The Knicks will look to get back on track at Sacramento for a nationally televised game on Thursday,