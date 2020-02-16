Kobe Bryant and David Stern receive unorthodox tribute from crowd in Chicago to open up NBA All-Star Saturday

Kobe Bryant and David Stern have both earned plenty of moments of silence. The two NBA legends have been honored in arenas around the league, and Bryant, in particular, has drawn a specific sort of moment. Clocks have been set to 24.2 seconds, in honor of the uniform numbers of both Kobe (No. 24) and his daughter Gianna (No. 2) for those moments of silence.

Bryant and Stern received a somewhat similar tribute in Chicago on Saturday, but with a slight twist. Led by Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker, fans were instructed not to mourn them through silence, but to celebrate their legacies with noise. For 24.2 seconds, the United Center became the loudest building in the world in honor of Bryant and Stern.

For Kobe

For Gianna

For David Stern@DwyaneWade and @Candace_Parker lead the crowd in a 24.2-second celebration of their legacies. pic.twitter.com/35KGtLWW3D — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

The deaths of Stern and Bryant have given the league as a whole a very somber attitude for over a month. Tributes have been understandably sad as the league grapples with two losses of such enormity. The NBA is still grieving their deaths, but Saturday's tribute represented something of a turning point.

The basketball world is finally ready to celebrate what they did for the game and move forward with their legacies in mind. Their presence will be felt throughout All-Star Weekend. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke extensively about both at his press conference Saturday before renaming the All-Star MVP Trophy after Bryant. All NBA uniforms around the league have been given a black patch in Stern's honor for the rest of the season. They may be gone, but their impact on the game of basketball will not soon be forgotten.