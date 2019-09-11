Kobe Bryant calls out child for missing a basketball game in his latest Instagram post

Kobe Bryant no longer plays in the NBA, but he's still obsessed with winning. So much so that on Wednesday, he took to Instagram with a bizarre post about the youth team he coaches.

Bryant has been sharing images of the team's journey, including one from a few days ago in which he shows his team celebrating an 88-point victory. His latest entry featured a picture from two years ago, in which the team finished fourth place in a tournament. He made sure to put "winners" in quotation marks, while also chastising one of his players for choosing to go to a dance recital instead of the game.

"Here's our fourth place "winners" picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day," Bryant wrote in the original caption. "The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time. From the original 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who's team in our area folded and a player who's family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues #Mambas"

He later edited the caption, apparently in response to the extremely correct criticism. His new caption reads as follows (edited section in bold):

"Here's our fourth place "winners" picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day. The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time, meaning she enjoyed dance more than ball which is fine. Now? She eat sleeps and breaths the game. So from this original group of 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who's team in our area folded and a player who's family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues #mambassador"

He later wrote on Twitter that he was just trying to explain why she wasn't in the picture, though the passive aggressive callout for choosing dance over basketball is still weird and unnecessary -- especially considering the game in question was two years ago.

Kids are going to have other interests at that age, and besides, considering Bryant's own obsession with winning, wasn't going to compete at a dance recital actually better than wasting her time with a fourth-place game? At least at the dance competition she had a chance to win a "real" trophy.

In all seriousness, though, this kind of obsession with winning in youth sports is not healthy.