Kobe Bryant death: Anthony Davis joins LeBron James in honoring Lakers legend with 'Black Mamba' tattoo
The unparalleled respect today's NBA stars have for Kobe Bryant continues to be on full display
In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, tributes to the fallen legend have been popping up all over the NBA. Teams have honored him with 24-second and 8-second violations in remembrance of the two numbers he wore during his 20 years with the Lakers. A lot of players who had been wearing No. 8 or No. 24 have switched numbers, while others, such as Kemba Walker, have said they would like to keep wearing Kobe's number.
The Lakers, of course, have had to deal with this tragedy on a different level. They had their game against the Clippers postponed, and when they finally got back on the court for the first time since Bryant's death, LeBron James delivered a heartfelt speech just before their game against Portland on Friday.
James also revealed on his Instagram account a "Black Mamba" tattoo he recently got in remembrance of Bryant.
Now, LeBron's Lakers teammate Anthony Davis has also gotten some Mamba artwork done in honor of Kobe.
Bryant has long been one of the most revered players among today's era of NBA stars. It didn't take his death to confirm that. But the outpouring of emotions, and the lengths to which guys like LeBron and Davis have gone to honor Kobe, has further reinforced just how impactful Bryant was on so many people's lives and careers.
