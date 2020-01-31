Kobe Bryant death: Blazers' Carmelo Anthony to miss game vs. Lakers, reportedly due to grief, emotional stress

Emotions will be high on Friday night, as the Los Angeles Lakers take the court at Staples Center for the first time since the death of nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony will not play in the game, however, as the team has listed him as out for Friday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Anthony is sitting out the game due to continued grief and emotional stress from the tragedy. Anthony, who is not with the team in Los Angeles, was close with Bryant, and Charania reports that the two were scheduled to have dinner together on Thursday night, and that Bryant was expected to be in attendance for Friday night's game.

Blazers point guard Damian Lillard spoke on Friday about Anthony's decision to miss the game.

"People are affected differently by things, and obviously being in his situation, having to face something like this with one of your closest friends, it's just hard to do," Lillard said. "So we all respect his decision."

Earlier this week, Anthony posted a response to Bryant's death on Instagram, saying "There are moments in life when there's simply NO words to describe the pain within. This is one of them."

Friday's game will feature several tributes to Bryant and the others who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Fans attending the game will receive No. 8 and No. 24 shirts in honor of Bryant, and a special "KB" logo has been added to the court. The game is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.