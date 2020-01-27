Kobe Bryant death: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says No. 24 will be retired following loss of NBA legend

No player will ever wear the No. 24 for the Dallas Mavericks again. Following the tragic news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and several others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that the organization would be retiring No. 24 in honor of Bryant.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," Cuban said in a statement. "Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

"Kobe's legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick... Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."

In addition to Cuban, Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki also shared a touching message about Bryant on his Twitter account. The two battled against each other in the Western Conference for nearly two decades.

"This is hitting me really hard," Nowitzki wrote. "I will always remember coming home after games so I could watch you dominate in the fourth quarter! You inspired so many around the world, including me. You will always be missed. You will always be remembered. You will always be loved. Rest in peace with your angel Gigi. Deepest sympathies to Vanessa, the girls and all the friends and families of the lives lost today."

The Mavericks will be the second organization to retire the No. 24 in honor of Bryant, as he became the first -- and only -- player in NBA history to have multiple jerseys retired by a single franchise when the Lakers raised both No. 8 and No. 24 to the rafters in 2017.

The fourth-leading scorer in NBA history with 33,643 career points, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers and an 18-time NBA All-Star who was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2008. He was twice an NBA Finals MVP and an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection. The two-time NBA scoring champion was just as renowned for his ability on the other end of the floor, as he earned nine selections to the NBA All-Defensive First Team over the course of his career. It will be interesting to see if other organizations follow Dallas' lead and retire one of Bryant's numbers following his untimely passing.