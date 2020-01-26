Kobe Bryant death: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq, more from the sports world react to Lakers legend's passing

The sudden death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant left the sports world in stunned disbelief on Sunday. Bryant and four others were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside on Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

The crash caused a brushfire that made it difficult for first responders to get to the site of the accident.

Bryant, 41, retired from basketball after the 2016 season, his 20th in the NBA -- all spent with the Lakers. The organization retired both of the jersey numbers he wore (No. 8 and No. 24) in a ceremony back in 2017, and his presence was still constantly felt around basketball.

In fact, Bryant was discussed at length by LeBron James on Saturday night after James passed the former Lakers legend for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

This is from last night from @KingJames about Kobe Bryant, just unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/xa1L61yIOY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2020

After the news broke on Sunday, countless figures around basketball and the rest of the sports world took to social media to process and react to Bryant's death. Most expressed a sense of complete shock. Others sent prayers to Bryant's family.

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

Life’s way too short.

My favorite athlete of all time is gone... — Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 26, 2020

I love you Kobe — Flea (@flea333) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

RIP to the legend. Terrible terrible news. Thoughts are with the family. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/dd1FMyKqQ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

Legend gone too soon...One of the most inspirational players of my lifetime and a person who’s dedication and drive can be translated to any part of life. Mamba mentality will live on forever and we’ll never forget… https://t.co/Z4VskuNCDA — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me...

Will stick with me forever



Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters... life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Shortly after news of Bryant's death broke, the Rockets and Nuggets took to the floor for an afternoon matinee in Denver, where it was clear that many of the players were still grieving and attempting to process the loss.

Nuggets hold extended moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.



Spontaneously, a “Ko-be” chant breaks out. pic.twitter.com/Rw9gLmfO9L — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 26, 2020