Kobe Bryant death: Lakers honor fallen legend with jersey patches, multiple on-court tributes
The Lakers are doing everything in their power to honor Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's death has rocked the NBA and city of Los Angeles to its core, and the Lakers as an organization are still grieving the loss of their legend. Fans have flocked to Staples Center by the thousands to pay their respects, and tonight, the Lakers will play their first game since the tragic helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.
In his memory, the Lakers have already unveiled a number of tributes ahead of tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers. The most noticeable is one that they will wear. The Lakers will play Friday, and likely the rest of the season, with the following "KB" patch on their jerseys.
That same insignia has also been emblazoned onto the court at Staples Center ahead of Friday's game.
Additionally, Bryant's two uniform numbers with the Lakers, No. 8 and No. 24, are both on the Staples Center court as well. Both numbers have already been retired by the Lakers.
A number of players leaguewide changed their jersey numbers to honor Bryant after his death. Most of those players wore No. 8 or No. 24 because of him and were unofficially retiring the numbers out of respect. Quinn Cook, who wore No. 2, went in a different direction. He changed to No. 28, a combination of Gianna's No. 2 and Kobe's No. 8, and will wear his new number tonight. Cook grew up a lifelong Lakers fan even before playing for the team.
Tonight's game, and really, the rest of this season, will be defined by Bryant's memory. He was one of the greatest players in both Lakers and NBA history, and the team is doing everything it can to make sure that is never forgotten.
