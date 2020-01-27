Kobe Bryant death: NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game after fatal helicopter accident

Kobe Bryant's death has rocked the NBA over the past two days. Player-driven on-court tributes have already come from around the league after the NBA decided against canceling Sunday's slate of games. Logistically speaking, doing so would have created a scheduling nightmare for the league, as travel arrangements for that many teams would have been impossible to organize.

Bryant's former team, the Lakers, fortunately, happened to have their next game scheduled against the other team in Los Angeles, the Clippers. This gave the NBA enough flexibility to postpone Tuesday's matchup between the two Los Angeles teams as part of the grieving process for Bryant. The NBA released the following statement Monday:

"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."

The Lakers, who had not issued a formal statement since Bryant's death, finally did so on Monday following the game's postponement.

"In consultation with the NBA League office, the game scheduled between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers for Tuesday, January 28 will be postponed and scheduled for a future date. The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available."

The Lakers initially made the request to have the game postponed, and the Clippers did not object, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Lakers are not scheduled to play again until Friday, in what will be a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Clippers will play again on Thursday, at home against the Sacramento Kings.

It is unclear at this point when the Lakers and Clippers will play this game, but managing it logistically figures to be relatively easy. As they are both based out of Los Angeles, the league could theoretically put the game on any day between now and April in which the two sides are not traveling or playing a road game.

The next game scheduled between the two teams is currently set for March 8. Finding a date in which Staples Center is open will be difficult given the presence of not only the Lakers and Clippers, but the NHL's Los Angeles Kings. Fortunately, the NHL regular season ends before the NBA's, and the last-place Kings are unlikely to reach the postseason. That should create an opening in April to accommodate a game. The Lakers and Clippers are both at home from April 8-14, so perhaps a day in that window would be agreeable to both sides. Both teams are available on April 10, and while playing then would create a back-to-back for both sides, neither would have to play three days in a row. On paper, that appears to be the simplest solution short of having the two play the regular season's final game on April 16, after the other 28 teams have concluded their schedules.

The Lakers and Clippers are bitter rivals this year as the two presumptive favorites in the Western Conference, but the Clippers correctly realized that this goes beyond basketball. Accommodating the Lakers in this regard was an extremely thoughtful gesture.