Kobe Bryant death: Petition to change NBA logo to honor Lakers legend has over 300K signatures
People have even created mock-ups of a logo honoring Bryant
The sports world is mourning the loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Fans are finding ways to honor "Mamba," ensuring his legacy lives on. Many gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, dressed in Bryant jerseys and purple and gold, bringing flowers, basketballs, messages of love and Lakers apparel to put on display. Some are choosing to honor the future Hall of Famer by petitioning for the NBA to change its logo from a silhouette of Jerry West to one of Bryant.
Following the tragedy that took the 41-year-old, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, Jamal Crawford tweeted, "Kobe has to be the new NBA logo....."
And many, including Larry Nance Jr., agreed.
Fans alerted the two that a petition had already been started and was taking off at quite a rapid pace.
The Change.com petition stated, "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo."
After the petition gained some attention and the signature count reached the tens of thousands, Nick M., who is listed as the creator of the petition, wrote:
"The support on this petition has been out of this WORLD. I want to deeply thank everybody who contributed through signing and donating to the petition. When I started this I didn't expect much to come out of it my goal was 100 signatures at best. We are now at 16,000! I hope with our effort that our dream does come true and we are able to see Kobe Bryant engraved into the NBA Logo. Let's continue to spread this petition out! And as Kobe would've said, "Mamba out".
As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has over 300,000 signatures.
Fans headed to the comments after signing to send their love to Bryant and the other victims of the accident. Messages of "Mamba forever", "Never forgotten," "GOAT" and "Legends never die" flooded the page.
People also took to Twitter to create mock-ups of what a logo honoring Bryant could look like:
The current logo is a silhouette of fellow Lakers legend West, who has expressed in the past that he would not mind if it was changed.
"First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really," he said in 2017. "I've said it more than once... If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would."
