Kobe Bryant death: Trae Young wears No. 8 to honor Lakers star, commits eight-second violation on opening play
Young was the favorite player of Bryant's daughter
Kobe Bryant was the favorite player of millions of NBA fans, but a member of her own family had taken on a current player as her new favorite in recent years. Gianna Bryant, Kobe's daughter, considered Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to be her favorite player.
The elder Bryant attended only three games this season. Two of them involved Young. After one of them, he took Gianna to meet her favorite player. On Sunday, both Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident in California. The news shook the entire basketball world, but Young was especially devasted following his meeting with the Bryants.
A number of tributes to Bryant took place around the league as games went on following the news, but Young's was particularly touching. While he usually wears No. 11, Young came out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards wearing No. 8—one of Bryant's old numbers.
After his Hawks won the opening tip, Young sat on the ball for eight seconds, again in Bryant's honor, earning a violation.
At the end of the second quarter, Young even managed to nail a halfcourt shot. It's almost as if Bryant guided the ball into the hoop.
Young switched back to No. 11 after that initial violation. The game was played as scheduled, and the league proceeded as planned. Several other players and teams committed similar violations as a way of honoring Bryant, and the league will surely plan something for the coming days and weeks to do so as well.
But seeing Young execute such a memorable tribute mere hours after Bryant's death is extremely touching, and will certainly mean quite a bit to the millions of devastated fans mourning his passing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kobe Bryant, NBA legend and great father
Kobe Bryant will be remembered for his greatness on the court, but it was all exceeded by his...
-
Kobe Bryant's death, impact defy words
That Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died makes this tragedy even more unspeakable
-
Sports world reacts to Kobe's death
Bryant, 41, retired from basketball after the 2016 season, his 20th in the NBA -- all spent...
-
Silver issues statement on Kobe's death
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning
-
Shaq, Kareem, Magic remember Kobe
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles
-
NBA teams honor Kobe with violations
The gestures were a nod to Kobe's jersey numbers with the Lakers
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut