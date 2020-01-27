Kobe Bryant death: Trae Young wears No. 8 to honor Lakers star, commits eight-second violation on opening play

Young was the favorite player of Bryant's daughter

Kobe Bryant was the favorite player of millions of NBA fans, but a member of her own family had taken on a current player as her new favorite in recent years. Gianna Bryant, Kobe's daughter, considered Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to be her favorite player. 

The elder Bryant attended only three games this season. Two of them involved Young. After one of them, he took Gianna to meet her favorite player. On Sunday, both Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident in California. The news shook the entire basketball world, but Young was especially devasted following his meeting with the Bryants. 

A number of tributes to Bryant took place around the league as games went on following the news, but Young's was particularly touching. While he usually wears No. 11, Young came out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards wearing No. 8—one of Bryant's old numbers. 

After his Hawks won the opening tip, Young sat on the ball for eight seconds, again in Bryant's honor, earning a violation. 

At the end of the second quarter, Young even managed to nail a halfcourt shot. It's almost as if Bryant guided the ball into the hoop.  

Young switched back to No. 11 after that initial violation. The game was played as scheduled, and the league proceeded as planned. Several other players and teams committed similar violations as a way of honoring Bryant, and the league will surely plan something for the coming days and weeks to do so as well. 

But seeing Young execute such a memorable tribute mere hours after Bryant's death is extremely touching, and will certainly mean quite a bit to the millions of devastated fans mourning his passing. 

