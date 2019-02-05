Kobe Bryant doesn't think Rockets can win with current style, James Harden responds

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant doesn't think that the Houston Rockets will ever win an NBA title while employing their current style of play, which basically relies on reigning NBA MVP James Harden to orchestrate everything offensively.

"I don't think that style's ever going to win championships," Bryant said on ESPN's The Jump. "But at the same time you have to keep your team's head above water to win games. So you have to do what you have to do to win games. And he's doing that... This style of play, it won't win, with one player dominating the ball.

"Now when you have Chris Paul back, you have more movement to the offense. Where you move guys around, you're harder to find... If you take one player and put him on the top of the key... the defense can key on that, particularly in the playoffs, and that's easy to defend."

While he may not think it's conducive to winning at the highest level, Houston will have another opportunity to show that they can get the job done playing this way on Wednesday night against the Kings (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), Bryant was sure to mention that he is extremely impressed with Harden's play this season.

"What he's doing is absolutely remarkable though," Bryant said. "He's doing some phenomenal stuff."

You can see Bryant's comments below, via SportsCenter:

For what it's worth, Harden didn't disagree with Bryant's assessment.

"I mean, I have to be ball dominant just because we have injuries," Harden said, via ESPN. "We had injuries throughout the course of the year, but when we get Chris [Paul] in a rhythm and Eric [Gordon] back and get our full roster, we got multiple guys that can make plays, multiple guys that can dominate the ball.

"For right now, he's probably right. This way, that we're playing, won't happen, won't get us to where we want to go. But we haven't had a full roster yet, so I'm excited for that to come."

Bryant may be correct, but it's still somewhat ironic to hear him say that a team won't win with one player dominating the ball considering the fact that he earned a reputation as a bit of a ball-hog during his playing days.