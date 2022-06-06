A game-worn jersey from Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant sold for a hefty price tag at an auction. On Sunday, SCP Auctions announced that a game-worn jersey from Bryant's rookie season sold for $2.73 million.

The jersey was worn by Bryant during two regular season victories at the Forum in 1997. Bryant wore the jersey in regular season wins against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 1997 and then again against the Sacramento Kings on April 17, 1997. SCP Auctions told the Associated Press that the both parties involved in the sale want their identities to remain anonymous. However, they noted that the person who sold the jersey has had the item in their possession for the past 25 years.

The jersey was verified by independent authenticators and photo-matched in order to make sure it was the identical one that Bryant wore during the 1996-97 campaign.

While the winning bidder paid a hefty price tag for the jersey, it still isn't the most lucrative Bryant jersey that has been purchased on the auction block.

In 2021, one of Bryant's rookie Lakers jersey sold for $3.69 million. That one was also autographed, and with that price tag it is still the most expensive sum ever paid for a basketball jersey.