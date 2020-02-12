Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant buried in private family service near California home

A private burial service was held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant near the Bryant family's California home last week. The service was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, which is close to the family's Newport Coast home, according to the Washington Post.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryant was originally slated to be laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park, where celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe and Dean Martin are also buried. However, it was changed to Pacific View Mortuary, which is near a Catholic church that the Bryant family attends.

The death certificate, according to reports, lists the official cause of death for Kobe Bryant as "blunt trauma" with a "rapid" interval "between onset and death." Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was headed to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are scheduled to be honored at a public memorial service on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center. There have been tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter pop up all over the world, including right outside of the Staples Centers, where Bryant played for 20 seasons.

Vanessa Bryant has taken to Instagram multiple times to express her grief on losing Kobe and Gianna.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words," Bryant wrote on her Instagram account on Monday. "My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time.

"It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn't being able to have that opportunity?! I'm so mad. She had so much life to live."