Kobe Bryant honored during In Memoriam segment at 2020 Oscars
Bryant won an Academy Award for his animated short film 'Dear Basketball' in 2018
Kobe Bryant accomplished a great deal during his life both on and off the court. Following his retirement from the NBA, Bryant even won an Academy Award for his animated short film "Dear Basketball" in 2018.
On Sunday, Bryant was honored during the In Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards with a powerful quote while being remembered as both an athlete and producer.
Bryant was a master motivator during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The star guard often pushed his teammates to get the absolute best out of them and that quote truly embodies that mindset.
"I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we're honoring all of our community that we've lost," producer Stephanie Allain told "Entertainment Tonight" prior to the Oscars. "I think what's really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment."
Bryant's animated short film "Dear Basketball" was well-received and details the relationships that he had with the sport from his childhood until his retirement in 2016. The Lakers even chose to play it when Bryant had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired by the franchise in 2017.
Last month, Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims are set to be remembered at a memorial service at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.
