Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame, report says
Three NBA legends will headline the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class
NBA games may be on hold, but its history will still be celebrated with the induction of a new class into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It should surprise no one to hear that the three legends that retired in 2016, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, have all earned enshrinement on the first ballot, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. An official announcement is expected on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.
The trio combined to win 11 NBA championships and four MVP awards across their decorated careers. Garnett has spent his post-playing career working in media while Duncan is currently an assistant coach for the only team he ever played for, the San Antonio Spurs. Bryant died in a helicopter accident in January, but will be inducted posthumously.
This year's class includes five other finalists: Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Tamika Catchings. They'll need 18 of 24 votes from the committee for election.
CBS Sports will update this story as it develops.
