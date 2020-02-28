Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including uniforms and handprints, will be auctioned off in April

Multiple pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia will soon be up for sale. Julien's Auctions announced that items, including two of Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman's Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, would be for sale as part of an annual sports auction on April 30. In addition to the Bryant memorabilia, a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold medal and a 1984 Summer Olympics silver medal will be available to the highest bidder.

"We are honored to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world," Darren Julien, who is Julien's Auctions' president and CEO, told the Associated Press.

The items were slated to be a part of the auction before Bryant's death in January. One of Bryant's uniforms is a No. 24 from the 2006-07 season with the Lakers. The other is his No. 8 that he wore during the 2000 NBA Finals and includes a black armband that honors the memory of Wilt Chamberlain, who died during that campaign.

In addition, Adidas shoes signed by Bryant are up for auction, as well as a basketball that is signed by the 2010-11 Lakers team. The items are being sold by a collector in Kentucky.

The announcement of this auction comes just days after a memorial service was held for Bryant at the Staples Center. During the memorial, several members of the basketball community spoke and honored Bryant, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Pelinka.

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.