Kobe Bryant memorial: Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera perform at service
Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed some of Kobe's favorite songs
A public memorial to honor Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other people who died in a helicopter crash last month took place at the Staples Center on Monday. Many celebrities, athletes and artists were invited to participate in the event and pay their respects to the lives lost too soon.
Beyonce got things started in Los Angeles. She performed moving renditions of her hit songs "XO" and "Halo." One of Kobe Bryant's favorite songs was "XO" and Beyonce asked the room to join her in singing.
She started her performance with a message for the crowd:
"I'm here, because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs. So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love. Are y'all ready? Love you."
The performance transitioned into a powerful rendition of "Halo."
Another one of Kobe and Vanessa's favorite musical numbers was performed by Alicia Keys, who sat down at the piano accompanied by a string quartet for a beautiful performance of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata."
Keys wore purple and played a purple piano. Kobe Bryant taught himself how to play the piece by ear on piano, as a surprise for his wife Vanessa, who loves the song.
Christina Aguilera was the final performer to take the stage. She was joined by an orchestra to perform "Ave Maria."
The solemn performance concluded with the singer blowing a kiss to Bryant's family.
The public memorial also included words from Jimmy Kimmel, Michael Jordan, Sabrina Ionescu and an emotional speech from Vanessa Bryant.
