Kobe Bryant memorial: Fans at Staples Center receive program, shirt, more honoring Lakers legend

On Monday, a public memorial took place at the Staples Center to honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the other seven lives lost in a helicopter accident last month. Those in attendance saw moving tributes from friends, mentors and mentees of Bryant and Gianna. Vanessa Bryant spoke about the legacies of her loved ones, telling stories that showed their character. Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed some of Kobe's favorite songs.

Fans who were in attendance at the The House That Kobe Built on Monday will leave with the memories Bryant, as well as momentos from the event. The thousands of people who filled Staples Center received a program honoring Gianna and Kobe.

The program included photos of Gianna and Bryant, as well as the rest of his family. It had some of the biggest moments for Kobe on the court and the major moments he got to share with his daughters.

It highlighted Gianna's life as a daughter, loving sister and a basketball star in her own right.

The final two pages were of the court-side memorial at the Staples Center with their jerseys and flowers. The back cover of the program was a quote from Kobe from his Lakers jersey retirement.

It read:

"Lastly to our daughters ... you guys know that if you do the work, you work hard enough, dreams come true. You know that, we all know that. But hopefully what you get from tonight is that those times when you get up early and you work hard; those times when you stay up late and you work hard; those times when you don't feel like working — you're too tired, you don't want to push yourself — but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream. That's the dream. It's not the destination, it's the journey. And if you guys can understand that, what you'll see happen is that you won't accomplish your dreams, your dreams won't come true, something greater will. And if you guys can understand that, then I'm doing my job as a father. -Kobe Bryant."

The program also came with a pin that said "KB," which many of the performers and speakers wore when they took the stage. Those in the seats of the Staples Center went home with a shirt displaying photos of Gianna and Kobe as well.