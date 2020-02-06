Kobe Bryant public memorial date set for Feb. 24 at Staples Center

The date is set for the city of Los Angeles to honor Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Times reports that a public memorial for the Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month will be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti spoke to reporters last week about the city's plans for such an event.

"I think one message that I would say is this is not just about a man who was a basketball player, this is about a father, this is about a leader, this is about a filmmaker, this is about an artist, this is about somebody who was so much more than just how he was on the court," he said on Feb. 3.

"It's a reminder how much unity we have, though. We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well."

Ever since the Jan. 26 crash, fans from all over the world -- be it Kobe fans, Lakers fans, basketball fans, etc. -- seem to have been mourning nonstop over the death of Bryant. Informal memorials have been set up at L.A. Live and Staples Center, with fans leaving notes, messages, jerseys, caps and flowers. Some have even gone so far as to visit the site of the crash itself in Calabasas, California. LeBron James gave an emotional tribute speech on Jan. 31 before the Lakers' first home game after Bryant's death, which came against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Other notable memorials that Staples Center has hosted memorials include those for pop icon Michael Jackson and rapper Nipsey Hussle. Information about timing and tickets for the ceremony was not immediately available, according to the Times.