Kobe Bryant public memorial items listed for thousands of dollars online

Those who attended the public memorial of Kobe Bryant that took place at Staples Center on Monday were given souvenirs to commemorate the occasion. Those very same items are now being sold online for thousands of dollars in the hopes that collectors or Kobe fans drop four-figure sums to get them.

Among the gifts that attendees were given at the event include T-shirts, commemorative tickets, a book and a pin. The New York Post reports that a bundle including all of these items were available on eBay with a starting bid of $3,000. Those who wanted to skip the bidding process would need to put up $5,000 to purchase them immediately. Other listings included various combinations of those memorial keepsakes with prices starting at $1,000.

It should be noted that some of the items listed from the event can be fake. That's one downfall of purchasing memorabilia online. The design of the items handed out to fans in attendance at Staples Center were made public before the event took place.

This result, while unfortunate, just appears to be a game of probability. About 20,000 people headed into the Lakers' arena to hear speeches from Vanessa Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Michael Jordan, and a performance from Beyonce that honored the life of the Los Angeles sports legend. Given the total, there was bound to be at least a group of people who saw a profitable opportunity in the gifts, rather than a thing to remember the event by.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in late January along with seven other individuals while on the way to a basketball tournament. Kobe was 41, and Gianna was 13.