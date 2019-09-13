Kobe Bryant releases video of him dancing as a kid after post calling out former middle school basketball team goes viral
Basketball was apparently not Kobe's only passion growing up
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant likes winning, and we found out just how much he really focuses on competition in an Instagram post on Wednesday, where he appeared to call out a middle schooler who plays on a youth team he coaches.
He posted a photo of a girl's basketball team he coaches from two years ago, with some unhappy expressions, talking about how they were fourth place "winners." His quotation marks, not mine. He singled out one girl who chose to go to her dance recital over going to this particular apparently very important, tournament. The nerve of her.
The original caption was:
"Here's our fourth place "winners" picture lol six of the kids in the picture stayed with me and worked every single day to get better and continue to work to this day. The 7th player (not in pic) missed this game for a dance recital so that should tell you where her focus was at this time. From the original 7 we have added a player TWO years YOUNGER (6th grade now), a player who's team in our area folded and a player who's family moved here from Tennessee. The beauty of coaching is growing the players from the ground up. That journey continues #Mambas"
Since then, coach Kobe changed the caption and explained that he meant to highlight that the girl who had chosen dance is now fully committed to basketball. Kobe, next time may I suggest an editor for your Instagram captions, I have an editor on here and I can vouch they are important.
Since the post, that not so shockingly went viral, people have debated how much commitment kids should have for sports when they are younger. There have been serious conversations discussed and memes made, but Bryant's contribution may have topped all talk.
Bryant hit social media again, this time posting a video of himself dancing in a school show. Bryant said, "When I was 12, I skipped basketball for two weeks so I could dance in a school show. I'm about diversifying while young, then locking in our passion." He has choreography very on brand for the time, as he moves around to Vanilla ice's "Ice, Ice, Baby." There are simultaneously no words, and way too many words, for this video.
Yes, this is really Kobe.
So I guess the Lakers legend actually does understands what it is like to choose something over basketball. After watching the video, I think it is best that Bryant chose basketball over dance, though I am glad that like his former player, he was able to explore all his interests. His dance moves were nothing to build a career off of, but I can admit that outfit is fantastic and the neon green accents are perfect for the stage.
Next thing we know Bryant will trade in coaching girls basketball for directing the school musical. Kobe presents: Grease, The Musical, coming to a theatre near you.
