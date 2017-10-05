Kobe Bryant says he would kneel during national anthem if he still played in the NBA

Over the first week or so of the NBA preseason, there have yet to be any players kneeling in protest during the national anthem. Some teams have just stood solemnly as always, while others have released statements or locked arms as a show of unity.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the latter. Before their first three preseason games, the team has stood arm in arm during the anthem. Head coach Luke Walton expects that to be the case throughout the season, as he said earlier in the preseason, "I see it as an every night thing but I guess time will tell."

One legendary former Laker, however, indicated he would not be following suit if he were still in the league. Kobe Bryant said recently on a podcast that if he was still suiting up for the Lakers, he would take a knee during the anthem. Via ESPN:

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Wednesday, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star was asked what he would do during the anthem if he were still in the league and had a game tonight. "Kneel," Bryant said during a rapid-fire question-and-answer portion of the podcast.

Bryant is no stranger to making political statements. Just a few weeks ago, following President Donald Trump's attack on Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players protesting during the anthem, as well as his decision to rescind Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House, Kobe tweeted, "A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"

While he's no longer in the league, and can't actually actually kneel during the anthem before a game, Bryant still has a powerful voice, and it's impressive to see that he's started to use it in a way he hopes can positively impact society.