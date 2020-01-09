Kobe Bryant says his daughter Gigi got him back to watching the NBA after he stopped when he retired

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest to ever do it during his two-decade career from 1996-2016. Since retiring he has not been tuning into many games, that is until his daughter Gigi started watching.

He went on the "All The Smoke" podcast to discuss everything from his time in the league to his life afterward and explained how his daughter being a fan of the game got him back on the sidelines.

(Warning: Some language NSFW)

"You know what's funny," he said, "So before Gigi got into basketball I hardly watched it, but now that's she's into basketball, we watch every night."

He said games are always on in his house, "And I mean every game," he emphasized. Bryant says she asked for League Pass and that "she watches everything."

The hosts, former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, asked Bryant who she watches, and the future Hall of Famer went through a list of current players she likes to keep up with.

"She likes watching Trae Young a lot, she watched Luka Doncic a lot, she watches James Harden, she watches Russell Westbrook, I mean she watches Bron (LeBron James) ..."

Barnes commented that she watches who Kobe would watch, and he agreed.

Bryant had commented previously in the episode that there are a lot of young players in the league doing incredible things and his daughter has helped him see this through a different lens.

The 41-year-old had not gone to a game in Los Angeles for quite some time, but wanted to go to watch his daughter become a fan.

"There's so many young talented players out there it's amazing. When I took her to the Laker game, that's the first Laker game I've been to I think since my jersey retirement," he said.

His jersey retirement happened on December 18, 2017, so it has been some time since he stepped into the Staples Center to catch a game.

Instead of it being the "Kobe Show" it was about Gigi, and that is something he loved.

He said:

"We just had so much fun because it was the first time I was seeing the game through her eyes. It wasn't me sitting there you know as an athlete or a player or something like that, and you know it's like about me, and I don't like that. It was her, she was having such a good time."

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic greets Lakers legend Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi pic.twitter.com/6A27jYYto8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Even in this short video, you can see Bryant taking a step back and was the typical parent snapping pictures, instead of being in the spotlight himself.

He said while at the game, players were coming up to her all night and he said LeBron James even commented on her fadeaway.

Gigi with the fadeaway



Like father, like daughter 🐍 (via @kobebryant) pic.twitter.com/hWJgQ9y4QA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2019

For Bryant, this was something he was able to enjoy as a father, not just as a former player, and emphasized how great of a time it was.

Now the five-time NBA champion is able to bond with his daughter over the game he grew up loving as the two sit down to watch the next generation of stars.