Kobe Bryant says his daughter Gigi got him back to watching the NBA after he stopped when he retired
Kobe Bryant discusses his daughter's NBA fandom
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest to ever do it during his two-decade career from 1996-2016. Since retiring he has not been tuning into many games, that is until his daughter Gigi started watching.
He went on the "All The Smoke" podcast to discuss everything from his time in the league to his life afterward and explained how his daughter being a fan of the game got him back on the sidelines.
(Warning: Some language NSFW)
"You know what's funny," he said, "So before Gigi got into basketball I hardly watched it, but now that's she's into basketball, we watch every night."
He said games are always on in his house, "And I mean every game," he emphasized. Bryant says she asked for League Pass and that "she watches everything."
The hosts, former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, asked Bryant who she watches, and the future Hall of Famer went through a list of current players she likes to keep up with.
"She likes watching Trae Young a lot, she watched Luka Doncic a lot, she watches James Harden, she watches Russell Westbrook, I mean she watches Bron (LeBron James) ..."
Barnes commented that she watches who Kobe would watch, and he agreed.
Bryant had commented previously in the episode that there are a lot of young players in the league doing incredible things and his daughter has helped him see this through a different lens.
The 41-year-old had not gone to a game in Los Angeles for quite some time, but wanted to go to watch his daughter become a fan.
"There's so many young talented players out there it's amazing. When I took her to the Laker game, that's the first Laker game I've been to I think since my jersey retirement," he said.
His jersey retirement happened on December 18, 2017, so it has been some time since he stepped into the Staples Center to catch a game.
Instead of it being the "Kobe Show" it was about Gigi, and that is something he loved.
He said:
"We just had so much fun because it was the first time I was seeing the game through her eyes. It wasn't me sitting there you know as an athlete or a player or something like that, and you know it's like about me, and I don't like that. It was her, she was having such a good time."
Even in this short video, you can see Bryant taking a step back and was the typical parent snapping pictures, instead of being in the spotlight himself.
He said while at the game, players were coming up to her all night and he said LeBron James even commented on her fadeaway.
For Bryant, this was something he was able to enjoy as a father, not just as a former player, and emphasized how great of a time it was.
Now the five-time NBA champion is able to bond with his daughter over the game he grew up loving as the two sit down to watch the next generation of stars.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron takes All-Star Game voting lead
Here's a look at what changed in the second fan returns of the NBA All-Star Game voting
-
The Mavs desperately need Porzingis
Porzingis has missed five games so far and is expected to be out at least two more
-
Steph to play this season Klay unlikely
Steve Kerr offered updates on both Splash Brothers as they work their way back from injury
-
Warriors trade rumors: D-Lo for Simmons?
Golden State reportedly has concerns about how Simmons would fit alongside Draymond Green
-
Would the Knicks really keep Morris?
Despite trade rumors, Morris says he loves the team and wants to help the young players grow
-
Cavs coach apologizes for 'thugs' remark
The incident happened during a film session where Beilein had a mix up of words. 'I meant to...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...