Kobe Bryant sends encouraging message to Gordon Hayward following gruesome injury

To put it lightly, Tuesday night's season opener didn't go particularly well for Gordon Hayward. The Celtics' big offseason free agent signee suffered a gruesome ankle injury about halfway through the first quarter of his Boston debut, one that may put his entire season in jeopardy.

The gut-wrenching injury led to an outpouring of support from prominent figures around the sports world. On Wednesday, Lakers great Kobe Bryant took to Instagram to deliver an eloquent message of encouragement for the Celtics guard as he likely faces a long road of recovery ahead.

Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it's all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you. Time to move on and focus on doing everything in your power to prepare for surgery, ask all the questions to be sure you understand fully the procedure so that you may visualize it in your subconscious while being operated on and better the chance of it's success. Then focus on the recovery process day by day by day. It's a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that prior to this injury were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.

Kobe knows a thing or two about bouncing back from injuries, as he remained an effective scorer despite a number of ailments in the latter part of his career. Although he never suffered anything quite as outwardly horrific as what Hayward experienced on Tuesday night in Cleveland, I'm sure the Celtics' star appreciates the wisdom from one of the game's all-time greats.

The two have a bit of a history, as Hayward and Bryant trained together a few summers ago and have remained in regular contact since. The mutual respect they have for each other is clear, even despite Bryant dropping 60 points on Hayward's Jazz in the final game of his career.