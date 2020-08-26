Watch Now: On This Day: The Legend Of Kobe Bryant ( 2:24 )

Kobe Bryant capped off his NBA career with an iconic 60-point performance back in 2016. Four year later, fans have the opportunity to purchase an autographed piece of the Staples Center court from that game. Heritage Auctions is set to auction off a piece of hardwood that Bryant signed and it could fetch more than $500,000.

The piece of floor features Bryant's original No. 8 jersey number, which is painted in white and purple. Bryant signed it before walking off the court following his historic performance against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. According to TMZ Sports, the seller is planning to donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was created to promote youth sports in honor of Kobe and his daughter. Kobe and Gigi died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in California.

Bidding for the Bryant-signed floor piece is set to begin on Sept. 4 and a live auction is slated to take place on Sept. 26.

As should come as no surprise, Heritage Auctions has several other Bryant items available to the highest bidder, including a ticket from Bryant's 81-point performance and a 2000 signed purple Lakers jersey of Bryant's.