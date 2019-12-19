Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett headline loaded list of Hall of Fame nominees

It turns out, 2016 was a banner year for NBA retirements. An incredibly deep group of basketball legends hung up their sneakers after historic careers, and now, they're going to be recognized for it. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its list of nominees for the 2020 class on Thursday, and it is going to be one of the deepest that we've ever seen.

Kobe Bryant is the headliner here. He spent the 2015-16 season on one of the most grandiose retirement tours in NBA history, culminating in a 60-point explosion in front of the Staples Center crowd in his final game. The five-time NBA champion and 2007-08 MVP is the biggest name on this list, but he is far from the only superstar on it.

His longtime rival Tim Duncan is also up for enshrinement. His retirement came in the same season as Bryant's, but stylistically contrasted it as he made no preseason announcement and, because he was playing for a contender, ended in a playoff game that didn't allow for the same statistical milestones. Their retirements matched their careers, though, as Duncan was always the quieter of the two. His five championships and two MVP awards make him a Hall of Fame lock.

Kevin Garnett is one as well. The 2003-04 MVP and champion with the Boston Celtics spent much of his early career on lackluster rosters that couldn't contend with Bryant's and Duncan's, but when he eventually found a championship-caliber team, he made the most of it by winning his lone ring and reaching the NBA Finals twice.

Boston's reign atop the Eastern Conference was ended, at least in part, by Chris Bosh, who won two championships with the Miami Heat and figures to be a first-ballot selection. Though overshadowed by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Bosh was an integral member of the Heat mini-dynasty. He was forced to retire early due to blood clots, but he did more than enough during his shortened NBA career to warrant enshrinement.

Those four should be locks, but there are plenty of candidates on the fringe who should get serious consideration. Shawn Marion and Michael Finley are first-time nominees, while Chris Webber and Chauncey Billups highlight the returning candidates. This is going to be a tough year to crack for those outside of the top four, but when you factor in the talent that will inevitably creep through, this is likely to be one of the best Hall of Fame classes ever.