Kobe Bryant will be honored during In Memoriam segment at 2020 Academy Awards

Kobe Bryant had a spectacular 20-year career on the basketball court, and also had a great of accomplishments away from it, including winning Academy Award in 2018 for his animated short film "Dear Basketball." Like nearly all Oscar winners who died in the year leading up to the ceremony, Bryant will be honored during the Memoriam portion of the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday.

"I think the In Memoriam segment has always been an important part of the show and this year is no different in that we're honoring all of our community that we've lost," producer Stephanie Allain told Entertainment Tonight. "I think what's really appropriate is that Kobe was part of the film community, and as such, he will be embraced within the In Memoriam segment."

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26. The Grammy Awards also honored Bryant at the annual award show, which took place at Staples Center the night of the fatal helicopter crash.

Bryant's animated short film "Dear Basketball" focused on his relationships with the game of basketball and how he feel in love with it. The superstar guard always dreamed of playing for the Lakers and details how that dream came true.

This won't be the only time that Bryant will be remembered in February. On Thursday, it was announced that there will be a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in the crash, at Staples Center on Feb. 24.