The basketball hoop that Kobe Bryant used as a child was auctioned off for $37,200. According to TMZ Sports, Bryant's childhood home in Wynnewood, Pa. was recently sold for $810,000, but the buyer didn't want to pay more money to include the prized basketball hoop.

So the seller sold the home separately and gave the basketball hoop to John Romani at Sales By Helen to sell at an auction. Romani informed TMZ Sports that the hoop was sold at Heritage's Platinum Night Auction.

Since his death in January of 2020, Bryant memorabilia has been highly sought after on the auction market,

A piece of the Staples Center hardwood that was signed by Bryant, his high school basketball tapes and game-used memorabilia included Lakers towels he used have all been sold this year.

Romani told TMZ Sports that even more Bryant items will be auctioned. They include a Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated magazine that was addressed to Bryant as well as Duke basketballs Bryant received while he was being recruited to colleges while in high school.

Considering the price that the basketball hoop could fetch on the open market, it's not surprising for the home buyer to pass on including it with their purchase.