Kobe Bryant's childhood home is for sale, and it has the original basketball hoop still up. The Philadelphia-area house has an asking price of $899,999. The Wynnewood, Pennsylvania residence has a lot more going for it than just being a nice 5-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,000-square-foot Colonial home.

The basketball hoop in the driveway is a unique piece of sports history, and was where a middle and high school Kobe got up shots at home. Whoever purchases the house will be able to practice ball on the same hoop as the Hall of Famer.

Bryant and his family moved into the house in 1991, when he was 13-years-old and his legendary basketball future was something he could only dream about. He went to Lower Merion High School, close to his home, before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kate Bayer, the seller of the house, is the one who purchased the house from the Bryant's and 13 years later, it's going on the market again.

Bayer talked to People Magazine about what it was like to live in the former house of an NBA star.

"When we moved in, everyone - and I mean everyone - asked, 'Do you know who lived there?'" Bauer said. "They were excited. The mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor ... people walking down the street."

Bryant spent a lot of his childhood in Italy, but was born and in Philadelphia and spent many years living there.