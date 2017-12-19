Kobe Bryant's double jersey retirement ceremony gave Lakers Twitter all the feels

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Monday during halftime of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors, and Lakers fans on Twitter just couldn't handle the emotions.

In the presence of former Lakers greats like Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe took the microphone and thanked the organization, his teammates, his fans and his family. Lakers Twitter must have had trouble typing with all the tears falling onto their keyboards.

Here are some of the most emotional reactions.

That Kobe Art video had me like pic.twitter.com/ZAAxGuyvsa — Pierre (@BlahhJohnson) December 19, 2017

Wow I teared up watching them retire Kobe jersey. Kobe you will always have my heart. #MambaOut pic.twitter.com/GGdLdYy8kZ — JASSY (@Jasmmine03) December 19, 2017

WHEN KOBE MENTIONED VANESSAS PRESENT I WAS LIKE pic.twitter.com/6MIcACroG6 — SM. (@sizzal) December 19, 2017

Me holding back tears when Kobe talked pic.twitter.com/FTdmYAncDr — Mamba (@_AKidNamedKirby) December 19, 2017

Me watching Kobe’s jersey retirement pic.twitter.com/rh4lYue7tJ — YourMomsMCM (@YoMammaLoveMe_) December 19, 2017

Kobe retirement ceremony got me like pic.twitter.com/fNetjtp5Uy — nate. 🎯 (@AltoArcher_) December 19, 2017

me trying to hold back my tears watching Kobe retire not one but TWO numbers. #Ko8e24 pic.twitter.com/852MrsU061 — Elizabeth Medina (@Liz_Medinaaa) December 19, 2017

Kobe got me like pic.twitter.com/SGokXNptBq — Luke Beige (@LukelAmYoFather) December 19, 2017

Bryant is clearly one of the most popular Lakers to ever grace the court, and he won't easily be forgotten.