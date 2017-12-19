Kobe Bryant's double jersey retirement ceremony gave Lakers Twitter all the feels

Lakers fans were in a glass case of emotion during Kobe's moment at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers retired Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys on Monday during halftime of the team's game against the Golden State Warriors, and Lakers fans on Twitter just couldn't handle the emotions.

In the presence of former Lakers greats like Magic Johnson, Jerry West and Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe took the microphone and thanked the organization, his teammates, his fans and his family. Lakers Twitter must have had trouble typing with all the tears falling onto their keyboards.

Here are some of the most emotional reactions.

Bryant is clearly one of the most popular Lakers to ever grace the court, and he won't easily be forgotten.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories