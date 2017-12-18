Kobe Bryant's jersey retirement: Warriors to skip halftime routine to watch ceremony

Any time the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers meet on the court -- especially with the players currently on the two teams -- it's going to be a big deal. Monday night's matchup, however, has about as much added intrigue as you can get in a regular season game. That's because the Lakers will be retiring Kobe Bryant's's jersey at halftime.

Well, actually, they'll be retiring both of Bryant's jerseys, with No. 8 and No. 24 being raised to the rafters at Staples Center. The halftime ceremony figures to be one of the most memorable jersey retirement ceremonies of recent years, and perhaps in the history of the league. And not even Steve Kerr wants to miss it.

Instead of doing their normal halftime routine, Kerr said the Warriors will stay on the court during halftime to watch the festivities. Via The Mercury News:

"Just the experience in seeing one of the greatest players in the history of the game getting his jersey retired and we happen to be there," Kerr said. "I'm not going to keep them in the locker room to watch tape of the first half. The players would look at me like I was nuts. There's something interesting is going on the floor. Let's go out there."

This is pretty cool of Kerr, and a decision his players will surely appreciate. Not one single regular season game -- especially for the Warriors, who will easily make the playoffs -- is important enough to skip out on such a rare and memorable experience such as Byrant's jersey retirement.

And besides, the Warriors are a smart enough team to figure things out in the second half even without seeing a little film or getting their usual speech from Kerr.