Kobe Bryant's latest book, 'The Wizenard Series: Season One,' debuts at No. 1 on multiple bestseller lists

Kobe Bryant's legacy was always about much more than basketball, and the late legend's most recent accomplishment is a testament to his projects off of the court. After concluding his 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, Bryant was focused on a more creative route, including his own book series.

His new book, "The Wizenard Series: Season One," came out on March 31 and has already taken the top spot on Amazon's bestseller list for children's basketball books. On The New York Times' middle-grade hardcover list, which will be released on April 19, the book will also debut at No. 1.

The book is about a young basketball player dealing with various troubles in their life. It follows the character through a journey of ups and downs. Before Bryant's death in January, he spoke passionately about his creative projects -- specifically this one.

The Wizenard series was something he was dedicated to bringing into the hands of young readers. He called this most recent release, "a story of strain and sacrifice, supernatural breakthroughs, and supreme dedication to the game." He was hands on with Granity Studios, and created the series as well as drew up the original concept and storylines.

Since Bryant's death, many of Granity's books entered highly coveted lists. "Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof," "Legacy And The Queen,"

"The Mamba Mentality: How I Play"and the prequel to Bryant's latest, "The Wizenard: Training Camp" all found themselves on bestseller lists.