Kobe Bryant's middle school yearbook signature expected to auction for more than $20,000

A Kobe Bryant autograph is going up for auction, but it is not your typical signature from an athlete. This autograph is actually a yearbook message from a young eighth grade Kobe. A 1992 Bala Cynwyd Middle School yearbook will be sold at Iconic Auctions and is expected to bring in a large chunk of change.

The yearbook from the late Laker legend's middle school in Pennsylvania is expected to sell for more than $20,000.

The inscription reads:

"In a few years you probably will be dunking on me. Not!! How bout those Lakers. Your friend Kobe Bryant #24."

Bryant always said the Los Angeles Lakers were in his sights, and clearly they were on his mind enough at a young age to include it in a message to a friend.

The star-to-be signed his note with #24, which was his number at the time and would eventually be his number again on the Lakers, after spending some time as No. 8. Seems like Kobe was as good at telling the future as he was at basketball.

Thirteen-year-old Kobe was clearly also a jokester, teasing his friend for not being able to ball like he could. This yearbook is from when Bryant came back to attend school in the United States, as he spent a large portion of his childhood in Italy when his father played basketball in the country professionally.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California last month. Kobe and Gigi were publicly honored Monday with a memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles.