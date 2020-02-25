Kobe Bryant's middle school yearbook signature expected to auction for more than $20,000
The late NBA legend even mentions the Lakers in his message
A Kobe Bryant autograph is going up for auction, but it is not your typical signature from an athlete. This autograph is actually a yearbook message from a young eighth grade Kobe. A 1992 Bala Cynwyd Middle School yearbook will be sold at Iconic Auctions and is expected to bring in a large chunk of change.
The yearbook from the late Laker legend's middle school in Pennsylvania is expected to sell for more than $20,000.
The inscription reads:
"In a few years you probably will be dunking on me. Not!! How bout those Lakers. Your friend Kobe Bryant #24."
Bryant always said the Los Angeles Lakers were in his sights, and clearly they were on his mind enough at a young age to include it in a message to a friend.
The star-to-be signed his note with #24, which was his number at the time and would eventually be his number again on the Lakers, after spending some time as No. 8. Seems like Kobe was as good at telling the future as he was at basketball.
Thirteen-year-old Kobe was clearly also a jokester, teasing his friend for not being able to ball like he could. This yearbook is from when Bryant came back to attend school in the United States, as he spent a large portion of his childhood in Italy when his father played basketball in the country professionally.
Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California last month. Kobe and Gigi were publicly honored Monday with a memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Today's top picks: LeBron vs. Zion
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 25
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Report: Simmons to miss extended time
Simmons is still undergoing evaluation to determine the full extent of his injury and how much...
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
-
Zion, LeBron have strong similarities
As Zion and LeBron prepare to face each other for the first time Tuesday night, the parallels...
-
Embiid clarifies 'best player' comment
Embiid claimed that comment was blown out of proportion
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game