Kobe Bryant's sister gets tattoo to honor her late brother and niece Gianna

Sharia Washington, who is one of Kobe Bryant's sisters, is honoring her late brother and niece, Gianna. In an Instagram post, Washington revealed that he recently got a tattoo on her left shoulder with a No. 24 and No. 2 for Kobe and Gianna.

The two numbers are also surrounded by a snake, which alludes to Bryant's "Black Mamba" persona.Washington kept her caption simple by just thanking the tattoo artist.

In addition, Bryant's widow, Vanessa, also shared a photo of Washington's tattoo on her Instagram account.

Washington certainly isn't the first person to get a tattoo to honor Bryant as many have decided to pay tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star with ink, including Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were tragically killed when the helicopter that they were traveling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was on its way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba sports Academy.

Her tattoo comes just days after a public memorial service was held at Staples Center with several members of the basketball community paying tribute, including Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and current Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.