Kobe Bryant's stolen high school jersey returned to Lower Merion High School for ceremony

The search for Kobe Bryant's stolen high school basketball jersey is over, according to a report from the Associated Press. The jersey was able to make its way back to Lower Merion High School for a ceremony before the team's first home game since Bryant's death on Jan. 26.

"Because of Kobe, Lower Merion High School is known all over the globe," principal Sean Hughes told the crowd, per the AP. "Despite his international fame, Kobe kept very close to our hearts. He returned here to meet with beloved (English teachers), and of course, coach Downer. He helped make this gym the wonderful facility it is. He was a strong supporter, not only of our basketball teams, but all of Aces Nation."

Kobe's famous No. 33 jersey -- which he wore as a member of the team from 1992-1996 -- was stolen back in 2017 from a display case. Other memorabilia from his high school playing days, including the 1996 PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship trophy, a net from that state title game and five pairs Nike sneakers that Bryant had autographed, were also stolen. No arrests were ever made during the investigation from Lower Merion police.

While every detail of that heist isn't exactly clear, what is clear is that the Bryant jersey made its way all the way to China over the last couple years. A Chinese jersey collector and Kobe fan named Liu Zhe alerted Lower Merion that he had potentially received stolen merchandise back in 2019, after purchasing it for $2,000. Liu's wanted to return the jersey to Bryant in person at the the draw for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Ultimately, he decided against this, and Chinese professional basketball player Saiyuan Bian was used as an intermediary to try and help return the jersey to Philadelphia as an act of good faith to the school.

According to the AP, the process of returning the jersey to Lower Merion High School was "already underway" when Bryant died.

Lower Merion held a 33-second moment of silence on Saturday prior to the team's game against Souderton. Other parts of the pregame ceremony included a former student singing the national anthem, a teacher unveiling a painting of Bryant and school administrators giving speeches. The gym was packed to capacity with at least 1,600 in attendance to watch Lower Merion win 42-37 in overtime.