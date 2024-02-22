The Brooklyn Nets are in discussions with members of the billionaire Koch Family who are interested in buying a stake in the team, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Members of the Koch family, which is best known for its political influence, could reportedly be looking to acquire a stake in BSE Global, the team's parent company, which also owns Barclays Center, the New York Liberty and the Nets' practice facility. There is "no assurance a deal will be reached," according to Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Joe Tsai, the co-founder of Alibaba, bought 49% of the Nets from Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018 and the remaining 51% in 2019. That deal valued the team at $2.35 billion, not including Barclays Center. Tsai spent about $3.5 billion to acquire both.

With a net worth of $64.8 billion, Charles Koch, 88, is the 22nd-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Koch Industries is the second-largest privately owned company in the United States.