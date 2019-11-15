Kristaps Porzingis booed mercilessly in return to Madison Square Garden
Knicks fans held nothing back against their former superstar
NEW YORK -- Knicks fans are hardly known for their restraint. Fans in the NBA's biggest market have been willing to boo everyone from opposing players to their own owner, so naturally, they brought their A-game when a former superstar made his return to Madison Square Garden Thursday night.
Kristaps Porzingis spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career with the Knicks, but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last January after telling the team that he no longer wanted to play for them. Knicks fans didn't take kindly to that, and booed Porzingis mercilessly in his first game back at the Garden. It started during the introductions of the starting lineups.
The boos didn't slow down from there. Practically every time Porzingis touched the ball, the New York fans serenaded him with chants of "KP sucks." Those same chants extended even into timeouts.
To their credit, the boos seem to be working. Porzingis struggled mightily to open the game. He didn't make a field goal in the first quarter, finished the first half 4-for-10 from the field. The Mavericks trailed for nearly the entire first half in a game in which they were favored by 7.5 points.
Dallas and New York have already played once this season, a Knicks victory last week. That win equals half of their for the season so far. Another win won't launch them into the playoff conversation, but it would be an important moral victory for a team desperate for any sign of progress.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Carmelo to sign with Blazers
Anthony has been patiently waiting for another opportunity in the NBA
-
Nuggets vs. Nets odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Nuggets vs. Nets on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Paul felt stabbed in the back by Rockets
Paul isn't pleased with the way his time with the Rockets came to an end
-
NBA Star Index: LeBron, Giannis cooking
Also, D'Angelo Russell is putting up Steph Curry-like numbers as he serves as the Warriors'...
-
Porzingis speaks on Knicks struggles
Porzingis was traded to the Mavericks in January after requesting the trade from the Knicks
-
Covington eats waffle on the bench
There's never a bad time for a snack
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans