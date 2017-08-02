Kristaps Porzingis calls New York 'home', says he'd love to have Carmelo around

In the final days of the Phil Jackson era in New York, both Kristaps Porzingis and Carmelo Anthony were reportedly on the trading block. But with a regime change, Porzingis -- the 22-year-old rising Latvian star -- has been removed from those talks. The same can't be said for Anthony, however, who seems intent on being traded to Houston according to the latest reports.

While there remains a very real possibility that Anthony could be on a different team come the start of the season, Porzingis says he's hoping the 10-time All-Star sticks around.

"He's an All-Star, an incredible player and I've learned so much from him," Porzingis told NBA.com. "There's still so much for me to learn from him. I would love to have him around and keep playing alongside him. But it is what it is. It's a business. If it ends, well ... I don't know, it's out of my hands. I'm really thankful for these couple of years I've been with him, just seeing how he works during the summer. It proves he wants to win and he wants to be great. I'm sure he'll make the right decision for himself."

Porzingis is still plenty young, but he's seen as much of the NBA to be considered a veteran. He's been on the trading block, he's dealt with New York drama and all that comes with it, and he's almost come full-circle with it all. Despite the turbulence, he says New York is home to him.

"So far it's been tough in New York, but my journey is only beginning and I hope to stay there my whole career, so as a city we can have some fun and win some games and do something big," he said.

"For me, it's now home."

Porzingis skipped exit interviews after the season amid frustration with the organization, which centered around Phil Jackson. So for Knicks fans concerned about his displeasure with the organization, those words of reassurance must be marvelous to hear after a tumultuous offseason.