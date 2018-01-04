Kristaps Porzingis' ever-increasing role with Knicks has unsurprisingly left him tired

Kristaps Porzingis has thrusted forward into the spotlight since his first days in a Knicks uniform. He was great from the start and immediately his future became something for fans of New York to be excited about. Porzingis, who's known as the "Unicorn," is projected to be the next big superstar in New York.

However, before this season he's always had Carmelo Anthony next to him to take on the load. Anthony was the established star -- someone who could take the ball in his hands and make a play. As the second option, Porzingis not only had time to learn the job on the fly, but he could rest when needed and let Anthony take over for a play or two. That luxury is obviously gone now with Anthony on the Thunder and Porzingis shouldering the load in New York. Via the New York Post:

"I'm tired, I'm tired, I'm so tired right now,'' Porzingis said in the visitors' locker room at Capital One Arena. "I have one day to rest my legs and get back and play better and have more energy and try to bring the team's energy up. We're in a tough stretch. The mental part doesn't help at all. When it's mentally tough, you don't have it in you."

Porzingis has been the No. 1 option on the Knicks all season and with the departure of Anthony he's now expected to do more. His usage rate is up this season from 24.3 percent to 32.7 percent. And Tim Hardaway Jr.'s injuries woes have forced Porzingis to take on an even larger role than he already has. It's no surprise that he's beginning to feel the wear and tear of the season.

This is probably the part of the season where the Knicks should be careful with their superstar. The future of their franchise is in Porzingis' hands and it's only January. If he's worn out then they need to find ways to get him rest, whether it's through a reduction in minutes or even sitting out a few games. When Hardaway Jr. returns and the Knicks are healthy again, they won't have to worry about it so much. For now, they just need to play it smart.