Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis left the team's loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday with calf tightness in the third quarter and did not return. Postgame, he told Gary Washburn that he'll get an MRI on his calf on Saturday when the Celtics return home to Boston.

Porzingis said he felt a tweak while running, and did not slip on the court. That's noteworthy because Friday's game was an In-Season Tournament contest, and there have been some concerns about the lack of traction on the new courts that are in use for the tournament. Earlier this season, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tweaked his groin after slipping on the Toronto Raptors' In-Season Tournament court and called the floor "unacceptable."

Despite leading by double digits at multiple points, the Celtics collapsed in the second half on Friday in what turned into a 17-point loss. Porzingis finished with nine points and four rebounds.

