Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks forward listed as day-to-day with sore knee

New York Knicks fans can once again breathe a small sigh of relief, as forward Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with a sore left knee after leaving Thursday's 111-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis is day to day with a sore left knee. Questionable for Carmelo's return to MSG on Saturday night. — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) December 15, 2017

This is the second injury scare for Porzingis in a couple of weeks -- he missed two games in early December after suffering a bad ankle sprain against the Miami Heat. But, all things considered, the Knicks and their fans have to be delighted that their 7-foot-3 unicorn has emerged relatively unscathed.

Porzingis is having a career year, averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as he attempts to lead the Knicks to the playoffs.