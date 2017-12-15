Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Knicks forward listed as day-to-day with sore knee
Porzingis is questionable for Carmelo Anthony's return to MSG on Saturday
New York Knicks fans can once again breathe a small sigh of relief, as forward Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with a sore left knee after leaving Thursday's 111-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
This is the second injury scare for Porzingis in a couple of weeks -- he missed two games in early December after suffering a bad ankle sprain against the Miami Heat. But, all things considered, the Knicks and their fans have to be delighted that their 7-foot-3 unicorn has emerged relatively unscathed.
Porzingis is having a career year, averaging 25.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as he attempts to lead the Knicks to the playoffs.
