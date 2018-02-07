Kristaps Porzingis is fourth member of Team LeBron to suffer long-term injury
Porzingis went down with torn ACL in second quarter of Knicks' loss to Bucks on Tuesday night
The New York Knicks suffered a potentially franchise-altering blow Tuesday night, when star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL.
During the second quarter against the Bucks, Porzingis went up for a dunk -- which he completed -- but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his left leg. He needed to be helped to the locker room, and an MRI after the game showed he had suffered the long-term injury.
Shortly after the news was announced, LeBron James tweeted a message of support for the youngster, which was a nice gesture.
Porzingis was scheduled to play with "The King" soon as part of Team LeBron during the All-Star Game. Which, speaking of Team LeBron, it seems that a curse has been placed upon the team. Porzingis is now the fourth member of the All-Star team to go down with a long-term injury.
First, DeMarcus Cousins went down for the season with a torn Achilles tendon during the Pelicans' win over the Rockets in late January. Then, just a few days later, the Wizards announced that John Wall would be out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery. And only one day after that, Kevin Love suffered a broken hand against the Pistons, and the Cavaliers announced he would also be out for 6-8 weeks.
Now, Porzingis has been added to the list. Hopefully, no one else -- both on Team LeBron, and just in the league in general -- will suffer any more serious injuries this season.
