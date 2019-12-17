Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks end Bucks' 18-game winning streak despite Luka Doncic's absence

MILWAUKEE -- No Luka Doncic, no problem for the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their MVP candidate's absence due to an ankle injury suffered over the weekend, the Mavs rolled into Fiserv Forum and ended the Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak on Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis went for 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Seth Curry matched him with 26 of his own off the bench to lead Dallas to the 120-116 win.

Taking advantage of some lackadaisical defense by the Bucks early in the game, the Mavericks jumped out to a 36-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. Whether it was sneaking backdoor for easy layups, or knocking down 3s, they were getting pretty much whatever they wanted.

As expected, the Bucks worked their way back into the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he's once again an MVP candidate, powering Milwaukee's comeback with a number of slashing drives to the basket. By halftime, the deficit was down to three points, and early in the third quarter, the Bucks even recaptured the lead after the Greek Freak scored a series of baskets inside.

However, that lead disappeared in less than a minute as the Mavericks regained control with a 9-0 run that featured a four-point play and seven points in total from Curry. From there, they maintained their advantage thanks to more strong shooting and a comedy of errors from the Bucks on the offensive end. For a team that has been so sharp throughout their incredible streak, the Bucks simply didn't have it in this one.

Milwaukee kept things competitive for much of the fourth quarter, but midway through the period, Kristaps Porzingis closed the show with back-to-back deep 3s from the top of the key that he drained right in Giannis' face. The second of the pair put the Mavs up by 14, and with just 5:44 left, it was clear there was no way back for the Bucks. To their credit, they staged a furious comeback attempt in the closing minutes, but it was too little, too late.

Giannis finished with 48 points and 14 rebounds in another impressive showing, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bucks' poor play on both ends of the floor. They shot just 11-of-41 from 3, and gave up 120 points.