Kristaps Porzingis says he might need procedure on elbow after season

Kristaps Porzingis' brilliant start to the season came to a painful halt Wednesday. In leading the Knicks to a 6-4 start, the big man became the first player in franchise history to score 300 points in the first 10 games of a season and registered a new career high with 40 points during a win over the Pacers.

But Porzingis sat out Wednesday night's game against Orlando due to knocks to his ankle and his elbow. At first glance seemed not to be a big deal. He has an injury history, and resting him on the second night of a back-to-back is a smart long-term move.

However, Porzingis said the issue with his elbow isn't going away anytime soon. Porzingis indicated that he may need a procedure to fix the problem after the season. Via the New York Post:

"When I hit it again it just swells up and it's sensitive and I can't stretch my arm,'' Porzingis said of his ballooning elbow. "It bothers me a little bit but not that bad. It's always, I have to get the swelling down and then I'll be fine again. But I think once the season's over. I might have to do something about it. I just can't keep going like this every year." Porzingis said he could "drain it" or "do some stuff with it."

Before the game, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek gave the specific problem, saying, "He's got bursitis in his right elbow."

A brief explanation of elbow bursitis, via the American Society for Surgery of the Hand:

The olecranon is the pointy bone at the tip of the elbow. The bursa is the thin sac of fluid that lies between this boney tip and the skin. It helps the skin slide over the bone smoothly. Normally, this sac has only a tiny bit of fluid inside of it and lays flat. However, the bursa can become irritated or inflamed and fill with extra fluid. When this happens, a painful swelling develops at the back of the elbow. This swelling is olecranon bursitis.

This isn't the end of the world, and Porzingis will be able to play through the problem most nights. However, this is something to keep an eye on, as it's clearly bothering the big Latvian. Hopefully the team's medical staff will be able to successfully manage the issue until the end of the season so Porzingis doesn't have to miss extended time.