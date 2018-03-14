Kristaps Porzingis speaks out following ACL injury: 'I'm going to come back better'

Kristaps Porzingis was named to his first career All-Star Game this season. Unfortunately, he was unable to play in the game because of a season-ending ACL injury that required surgery shortly after being named on the roster. He was expected to sit out for the next 10 months due to the tear in his knee.

The injury has not done anything to Porzingis' confidence however. The Knicks big man spoke for the first time since his injury and said that he's confident he can return stronger than ever. That's a tall task for anybody coming off an ACL tear. Via ESPN:

"I believe that I'm going to come back better and stronger," Porzingis said Tuesday in his first public comments since he suffered a torn left ACL in early February. Porzingis said he has been progressing well since undergoing surgery on Feb. 13. "[I've] been having a positive mindset this whole time and just going day by day, doing whatever I need to," he said. "Every day is a little progress, a little something, and just moving forward and getting better every day with my knee."

Before the injury, Porzingis had the Knicks competing for a playoff spot. New York wasn't great, but there was hope that it could show progress and growth for the first time in years. However, as soon as Porzingis went down, the Knicks' season went down the drain and they plummeted to the bottom of the standings.

Porzingis' value to the Knicks is obvious, but even the best stars need more than one player. Porzingis was asked about the type of moves he wants to see New York make this offseason.

"I haven't been really thinking about that as much. It's something that, it's their job, and it's in their hands, and we'll see what happens this summer," said Porzingis, who is eligible for a five-year, $157 million extension this summer. "I haven't really thought about it, and it's also not my job. So I'm confident that they will make the right moves."

The confidence Porzingis has in the New York front office is admittedly surprising. It's obviously not the same people that drafted him, but this is the same organization he skipped out on exit interviews with last season due to his frustrations with the team. It's amazing what a season can do to repair relationships.